Communist China Is Responsible for COVID-19, Whether It Was Deliberate or Not

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6/29/2021 Former State Department investigator Dr. David Asher: China is responsible for COVID-19, whether it was deliberate or not. Many famous scientists also know about the truth of the Covid-19, but none of them want to go on the record, because they’re afraid that Chinese will cut them off from funding.