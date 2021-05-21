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5.21.21: DO WE REALLY KNOW JUST HOW EVIL THIS CABAL IS? WE DO NOW! PRAY! [MIRRORED]
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260 views • May 23, 2021
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Music
Termination Trailer
https://bit.ly/3fEpOPf
Pres Trump with Chanel
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/7886
No ones wants the VAX in Africa
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9455
Burning the VAX
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9454
First vaccine boosters could be needed as soon as September, executives say
https://bit.ly/342xk0P
VAX wipes out antibodies
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9467
Electromagnetic test on shot
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9474
Disney is Using the Muppets to Encourage All to Get COVID Injections
https://bit.ly/3u25wUJ
WATCH: 11-Year-Old Florida Girl Tells How She Escaped Attempted Kidnapping
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Bitchute-Channel: https://bit.ly/2Mw32uU Youtube-Channel: https://bit.ly/34VgTl2
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
😎 Get The Same Solar Power Bank I Have Here: ☀️🏕️
➡️ http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code (know20)
Prepare now with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Termination Trailer
https://bit.ly/3fEpOPf
Pres Trump with Chanel
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/7886
No ones wants the VAX in Africa
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9455
Burning the VAX
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9454
First vaccine boosters could be needed as soon as September, executives say
https://bit.ly/342xk0P
VAX wipes out antibodies
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9467
Electromagnetic test on shot
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9474
Disney is Using the Muppets to Encourage All to Get COVID Injections
https://bit.ly/3u25wUJ
WATCH: 11-Year-Old Florida Girl Tells How She Escaped Attempted Kidnapping
https://bit.ly/3bIsLNz
A Shot in the Dark Vid
https://t.me/c/1399096507/10306
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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