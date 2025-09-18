BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FBI Obtains Isaac Kappy Tape Proving Tom Hanks Is a Serial Pedophile
Exposing It All
290 followers
453 views • 1 day ago

For years, they’ve told us the story of Isaac Kappy was over. A troubled actor who ‘took his own life’ on Route 66, case closed. But what if that was the cover story? What if the truth was buried deep in police files, locked away where no one would ever find it?

 

Tonight, that changes, because we’ve obtained what the elites never wanted you to hear: a lost deposition from Isaac Kappy himself. Suppressed for years, hidden inside the LAPD, and only now brought to light thanks to a brave whistleblower who risked everything to get it out.

 

This isn’t speculation. These are Kappy’s own words, testimony that could blow open Hollywood’s darkest secrets. And once you hear it, you’ll understand why they tried so hard to silence him… and why his death was anything but accidental.

 

 

 

Tags: Isaac Kappy, actor, death, FBI, Tom Hanks, Trump, whistleblower, elite pedophilia, route 66, cover story, police files, elites, deposition, Suppressed, LAPD, testimony, Hollywood, secrets


trumpdeathfbitestimonyhollywoodeliteswhistleblowersecretsdepositionactorroute 66suppressedtom hanksisaac kappylapdelite pedophiliacover storypolice files
