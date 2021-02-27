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An invasion of various Nano Sensors into your body
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835 views • February 27, 2021
The invasion of various nano sensors into your body creating a DNA hybridization event. Straight from the science journals.
Can we cleanse these particles out of your bodies? No, we cannot for they cleave unto you, but the Lord can.
What kind of foods or drinks are they going to put these things in? Is there any way of getting this stuff out of the body? To my knowledge (so far) detox is ineffective. These change our magnetism so I am not sure how magnetic therapy would work
All foods except home grown foods.
Celestial Report.com
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
Can we cleanse these particles out of your bodies? No, we cannot for they cleave unto you, but the Lord can.
What kind of foods or drinks are they going to put these things in? Is there any way of getting this stuff out of the body? To my knowledge (so far) detox is ineffective. These change our magnetism so I am not sure how magnetic therapy would work
All foods except home grown foods.
Celestial Report.com
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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