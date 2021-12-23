© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Simone Gold Delivering Wisdom for Doctors
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • December 23, 2021
Why are doctors not raising hell about the Covid "vaccines" that are killing people by the tens of thousands? Why are doctors not speaking out about alternative treatments for Covid? Why are doctors not up in arms about their muzzling, their censorship, the threats against them by the medical boards and hospital admins for speaking out, asking questions, and doing their jobs?? Some doctors do have the courage to do the right thing. Simone Gold is one of them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.