Amazon Jungle Camping Adventure on the Urubu River

I had the opportunity to fulfill a lifetime wish of visiting and exploring the Amazon. I arranged a two-day, two-night tour with Amazon Antonio Jungle Tours and myself along with five guys from Denmark traveled by boat from the lodge up the Urubu River and then we hiked on foot for the following two days carrying all our gear, camping primitively and sleeping in hammocks under the tree canopy.... We observed wildlife such as elusive spider monkeys, noisy macaws and huge creepy tarantulas.... Super high humidity and heat kept us in a constant sweat but cool freshwater streams provided much needed relief.... Our guides introduced us to several species of trees and plants with important medicinal properties.... Thanks to our guides and Amazon Antonio Jungle Tours for a amazing experience!
