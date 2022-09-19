Create New Account
Marc Morano: Kids Eating Insects in School & The Great Food Reset Psyop
22 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago |

(Sept 16, 2022) In Focus with Addison Smith on One America News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2SyhoXYNT0


Marc Morano the founder of Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/


"Great Food Reset: Watch: School kids munch on insects as cricket snacks introduced to 1,000 schools to ‘help save the planet from global warming’": 

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/09/11/great-food-reset-watch-school-kids-munch-on-insects-as-cricket-snacks-introduced-to-1000-schools-to-help-save-the-planet-from-global-warming/

Keywords
current eventsmarc moranofoodclimate changeglobal warmingbrainwashingpsyopoanwefgreat resetwar on meateating bugsaddison smith

