Marc Morano: Kids Eating Insects in School & The Great Food Reset Psyop

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(Sept 16, 2022) In Focus with Addison Smith on One America News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2SyhoXYNT0
Marc Morano the founder of Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/
"Great Food Reset: Watch: School kids munch on insects as cricket snacks introduced to 1,000 schools to ‘help save the planet from global warming’":
https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/09/11/great-food-reset-watch-school-kids-munch-on-insects-as-cricket-snacks-introduced-to-1000-schools-to-help-save-the-planet-from-global-warming/