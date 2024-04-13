⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, as a result of active and self-sacrificing actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, eight counterattacks by assault groups of 25th airborne, 59th motorised infantry, 68th jaeger, 23rd, 24th, and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Umanskoye, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Berdychi, and Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 235 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and defeated manpower and hardware of 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades of the AFU near Krasnogorovka and Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two attacks by enemy assault groups south of Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been also repelled.

The AFU losses were over 500 soldiers, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, and one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.

During counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer have been hit.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation on the front line, defeated one formation of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 12th AFU Special Forces Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 25 soldiers, three pickup trucks, one Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one Akatsiya 152-mm self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 152-mm howitzer, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the tactical position and defeated formations of the AFU 58th Motor Infantry Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 110 soldiers, four pickup trucks, one Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 155-mm howitzer, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware of 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Mikhailovka and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 65 servicemen, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 155-mm howitzer, one UK-made FN-70 155-mm howitzer, and one Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Groups of Forces have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 112 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 222 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, eight HIMARS and Vampire multiple-launch rocket systems projectiles, and one JDAM guided bomb.

📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 20,826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 501 air defence missile systems, 15,767 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,849 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,960 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.