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THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY HAS BEEN RUNNING A COVERT OPERATION FOR 1680 YEARS!
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50 views • May 31, 2021
The Religions of men were always a bad idea - THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY HAS BEEN RUNNING A COVERT OPERATION FOR 1680 YEARS!
All subjective truth of men is a joke; all denominationalism, socialism, atheism, capitalism etc. It was insanity for Eve to think she knew better than God on what kind of fruit to eat, that she could take better care of herself than God had provided in the garden! God wanted men to gain knowledge of good and evil. He wanted us to try out the subjective truth of men and realize the consequences. He gave to us a strong delusion, put us in the spiritual dark ages to where we thought subjective truth was a good idea and He forced it upon humanity for 6,000 years to show that it would only bring human suffering Gen. 2:17. Subjective truth of men is like building a house upon sand. Mankind has had 6,000 years to use every kind of idea and doctrine of men to try and make life better. Now after 6,000 years of subjective truth we have a world full of the wisdom of men, the moral opinions of man and what men believe would make this earth better. We have them in Washington DC, we have them in the Vatican every town, city and nation. They have brought us ideas like; human trafficking, eating the flesh of and drinking the blood of babies. Covid 19. We have them flowing on the world wide web, on our computers, in our phones, on radio waves going through our heads, and the world is falling apart before us. Don't you wish you could turn it all off, and count it as dung? Don't you wish that you could be poor in spirit. Don't you wish that you could start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom of God where the King would build a hedge around about you, and where you would have access to all spiritual blessings that the objective truth from the KIng would give? Can't you recognize by now that God gives better gifts than men? Can you believe, by now, that the Lord God Almighty the perfect preacher has chosen you before the foundations of the world to be a Christian and in the second age of the Kingdom?
All things are ready, come to the feast!
The Kingdom is like a wedding feast given by the Father for all of the righteous both living and dead- to celebrate the future marriage between the faithful and Christ for eternity! The celebration will last for 1,000 years broken up into two ages Eph. 2:7. These details of the feast have been hidden away by God for 1680 years – it is a part of the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, or the hidden will of the Lord that is now revealed Eph. 1:9; 5:17. The Lord’s will is that for 6,000 years, after men were thrown out of the Garden of Eden Gen. 2:17, mankind would be under the subjective truth of men and that for 1,000 years salvation would be brought down from heaven in the Kingdom of God. Mankind has been in the spiritual dark ages/denominational apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3/a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11/under the subjective truth of men- the preaching of men. The Perfect Law of Liberty has been hidden away 1 Cor. 2:7 otherwise evil and ignorant men could never have stood up against God 1 Cor. 2:6-8. “Let God be true and every man a liar.” Rom. 3:4.
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
All subjective truth of men is a joke; all denominationalism, socialism, atheism, capitalism etc. It was insanity for Eve to think she knew better than God on what kind of fruit to eat, that she could take better care of herself than God had provided in the garden! God wanted men to gain knowledge of good and evil. He wanted us to try out the subjective truth of men and realize the consequences. He gave to us a strong delusion, put us in the spiritual dark ages to where we thought subjective truth was a good idea and He forced it upon humanity for 6,000 years to show that it would only bring human suffering Gen. 2:17. Subjective truth of men is like building a house upon sand. Mankind has had 6,000 years to use every kind of idea and doctrine of men to try and make life better. Now after 6,000 years of subjective truth we have a world full of the wisdom of men, the moral opinions of man and what men believe would make this earth better. We have them in Washington DC, we have them in the Vatican every town, city and nation. They have brought us ideas like; human trafficking, eating the flesh of and drinking the blood of babies. Covid 19. We have them flowing on the world wide web, on our computers, in our phones, on radio waves going through our heads, and the world is falling apart before us. Don't you wish you could turn it all off, and count it as dung? Don't you wish that you could be poor in spirit. Don't you wish that you could start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom of God where the King would build a hedge around about you, and where you would have access to all spiritual blessings that the objective truth from the KIng would give? Can't you recognize by now that God gives better gifts than men? Can you believe, by now, that the Lord God Almighty the perfect preacher has chosen you before the foundations of the world to be a Christian and in the second age of the Kingdom?
All things are ready, come to the feast!
The Kingdom is like a wedding feast given by the Father for all of the righteous both living and dead- to celebrate the future marriage between the faithful and Christ for eternity! The celebration will last for 1,000 years broken up into two ages Eph. 2:7. These details of the feast have been hidden away by God for 1680 years – it is a part of the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, or the hidden will of the Lord that is now revealed Eph. 1:9; 5:17. The Lord’s will is that for 6,000 years, after men were thrown out of the Garden of Eden Gen. 2:17, mankind would be under the subjective truth of men and that for 1,000 years salvation would be brought down from heaven in the Kingdom of God. Mankind has been in the spiritual dark ages/denominational apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3/a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11/under the subjective truth of men- the preaching of men. The Perfect Law of Liberty has been hidden away 1 Cor. 2:7 otherwise evil and ignorant men could never have stood up against God 1 Cor. 2:6-8. “Let God be true and every man a liar.” Rom. 3:4.
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
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