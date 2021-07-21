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Bio weapon Cold War The CCP for the good of mankind must be removed from the Earth A false witness will not go unpunished, and one who utters lies will not escape.
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71 views • July 21, 2021
The CCP for the good of mankind must be removed from the Earth 44 You are of your father the Devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and has not stood in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks from his own nature,[o] because he is a liar and the father of liars.[p] 45 Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe Me. 8 But the cowards, unbelievers,[f] vile, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars—their share will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”
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