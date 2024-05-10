Create New Account
Dr. James Thorp on the Mass Casualties of the ‘Covid Vaccine
Fritjof Persson
“There was an 81% miscarriage rate after the ‘Covid Vaccine’. This is the Government’s own data…and when I spoke up…I was offered $M’s to stay quiet…which I refused…so I was immediately fired…” -Dr. James Thorp on the Mass Casualties of the ‘Covid Vaccine’.

Keywords
dr james thorpon the mass casualtiesof the covid vaccine

