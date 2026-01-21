The late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to Kurds back in 2018 - Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to Kurds back in 2018:
“…take heed of past experiences. The Americans use you as tools in their conflict, in their battle with the regime in Syria, with the Islamic Republic, with Russia, with the Axis of Resistance, and even in other arenas. In the end, the Americans will act in their own interests, abandon you, and sell you in the slave market.”
(Assassinated by Israel in September 2024)