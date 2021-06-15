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No American Should be Forced to Take a Vaccine
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35 views • June 15, 2021
Americans Must Have Freedom to Accept or Reject the Vaccine.
Forcing Americans to Take Vaccine is Illegal. Florida Governor DeSantis Deserves Credit for Banning Vaccine Passports. Americans Have Legitimate Reasons to Refuse Vaccine
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Crouere.net
Forcing Americans to Take Vaccine is Illegal. Florida Governor DeSantis Deserves Credit for Banning Vaccine Passports. Americans Have Legitimate Reasons to Refuse Vaccine
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Crouere.net
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