Trump's Air Strikes and Foreign Policy Shifts

Shocking stat: Trump has launched more airstrikes in 6 months than Biden did in 4 years. How does this square with his "America First" peace promises?
- The Reality: Surrounded by neocon advisors (Rubio, Kushner, CIA's Radcliffe)
- Guided by "Israel First" donors (Remember the GOP convention flag scandal?)
- Same interventionist policies - just changed lanes, not direction
- Is Trump acting in good faith but being hijacked by the establishment?
#TrumpForeignPolicy #NeoconAgenda #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Geopolitics #MustWatchInterview
