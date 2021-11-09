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Sweeteners in Our Food!
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0 view • November 09, 2021
Did you know the average American adult receives roughly 13% of their daily calories from sugar … at least that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. CDC says that children/adolescents get as much as 16% of their daily caloric intake from nothing but sugar. Grab your favorite beverage and listen to why having a diet high in sugar intact can be hazardous to your health. Also, be sure to listen to the end so you can get your Weekly Tip. It might be something you did not know.
Here is your download to help you as you shop and understand “hidden” sugars in food.
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Sweetners.pdf
Here is your download to help you as you shop and understand “hidden” sugars in food.
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Sweetners.pdf
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