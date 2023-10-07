Create New Account
Mitochondria are to Genes what Free Will is to Predetermination ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐⭐ "Head Strong" Book Review
jroseland
This book makes the case that optimizing your Mitochondria is the ultimate performance-enhancing Biohack because your Mitochondria are the fundamental energy generation mechanism that underlies everything else. I begin in a mountain monastery to make an important bio-philosophical point: Mitochondria are to genes what free will is to predetermination...


1:00 Midichlorians vs Mitochondria

2:50 Predetermination

4:20 Free Will

5:10 Religion

6:56 Micro Free Will vs Macro Free Will

9:55 Genes are Destiny

13:00 Defy your Genes

15:55 Genes vs Mitochondria

17:40 About Head Strong


Filmed in Dryanovo, Bulgaria 🇧🇬


