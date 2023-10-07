Mitochondria are to Genes what Free Will is to Predetermination ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐⭐ "Head Strong" Book Review

This book makes the case that optimizing your Mitochondria is the ultimate performance-enhancing Biohack because your Mitochondria are the fundamental energy generation mechanism that underlies everything else. I begin in a mountain monastery to make an important bio-philosophical point: Mitochondria are to genes what free will is to predetermination...
Read Head Strong Review 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/265-head-strong-dave-asprey
💲 Order
Head Strong https://amzn.to/2yfp0gB
Mitochondrial Nootropics https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/265-head-strong-dave-asprey#Mitochondrial-Nootropics
Shop the Bulletproof products https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Bulletproof
1:00 Midichlorians vs Mitochondria
2:50 Predetermination
4:20 Free Will
5:10 Religion
6:56 Micro Free Will vs Macro Free Will
9:55 Genes are Destiny
13:00 Defy your Genes
15:55 Genes vs Mitochondria
17:40 About Head Strong
Filmed in Dryanovo, Bulgaria 🇧🇬
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Substack
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee/LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.