Stew Peters w/ Dr. David Martin: Cancer Rates EXPLODE From mRNA Bioweapon Injections
(Feb 8, 2023) The Stew Peters Show: "The CDC lied and told us the spike protein was harmless. Dr. David Martin joins Stew to discuss how the spike protein targets our cells and causes cancer. In fact, the spike protein was designed to invade our cells and create inflammation. The mRNA injections prevent the immune system from targeting and destroying rogue cancer cells. By 2018 every single piece of data saying mRNA shots would ultimately be lethal was known and published in peer reviewed medical journals!"


