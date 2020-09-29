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OVER $1 BILLION IN FLU SHOT INJURIES
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2846 views • September 29, 2020
OVER $1 BILLION IN FLU SHOT INJURIES
Wayne Rohde, investigative researcher & author of “The Vaccine Court,” joins Del to discuss how the flu shot fares in vaccine injury court. The flu shot has now passed over one billion dollars in pay outs in court for serious injuries, including paralysis.
#VACCINEINJURY #INFLUENZA #VACCINECOURT
Wayne Rohde, investigative researcher & author of “The Vaccine Court,” joins Del to discuss how the flu shot fares in vaccine injury court. The flu shot has now passed over one billion dollars in pay outs in court for serious injuries, including paralysis.
#VACCINEINJURY #INFLUENZA #VACCINECOURT
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