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Remaining Ukrainian troops blocked in Mariupol
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191 views • April 23, 2022
RT.
As the hostilities in Mariupol focus on the Azovstal plant, the remaining Ukrainian troops are reportedly holed up in the underground sections of the factory. Murad Gazdiev reports from the outskirts of the industrial zone-turned-battlefield.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11wzji-remaining-ukrainian-troops-blocked-in-mariupol.html
As the hostilities in Mariupol focus on the Azovstal plant, the remaining Ukrainian troops are reportedly holed up in the underground sections of the factory. Murad Gazdiev reports from the outskirts of the industrial zone-turned-battlefield.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11wzji-remaining-ukrainian-troops-blocked-in-mariupol.html
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