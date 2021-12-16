Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Patient Autonomy or Something More Sinister? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.24.15)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's topic is: Patient Autonomy or Something More Sinister?
The FDA has just approved a genetic test for consumers to use at home without a Doctor’s permission. Patients can now freely purchase this genetic test and get the results. Is this an advance in patient autonomy? Or is there something more sinister? Dr Daniels reviews the accuracy of the test, the purpose of the test and how you can sidestep this plan to ensnare you in the Standard of Care. Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578