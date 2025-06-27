BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FAKE WARS, FAKE PEACE: Plus RFK Jr. Does Soft Disclosure on 'Wearables' That Are Already Inside You
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10006 followers
1
292 views • 12 hours ago

While Trump appoints Tech Overlords as generals in the AI Army, you just found out you’re being turned into a programmed and controlled zombie robot. Now, what are you going to do about it? Jeff’s Priority #1: Staying alive in the apocalypse and not being inserted in the mainframe starts with getting the nanotech out of your body.

***** Sources for this video *****

Intro Song: https://x.com/DiseaseXonSol/status/1937920940815327305

Telsa Machine: tzla.club

Doctor Ana’s Office: https://ammedicalmd.com

Mirrored - Dollar Vigilante

ainanotechmotb
