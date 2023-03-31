Create New Account
If we were made in the Image of the Father, Son and the HOLY Ghost, then WE WOULDN'T NEED to Be Converted
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 18 hours ago

We are made in the image ((ELOHIYM )), and we are NOT made in the image of the (( LORD GOD )).  That is why CONVERSION is Necessary !  

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” 

Romans 5:10 For if when we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life. 

We must truly repent of our sins and forgive everyone  

biblechristjesustruthrepentancerepent

