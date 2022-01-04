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X22 Report A 01. 04. 22.
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200 views • January 04, 2022
Ep. 2668a - Melania Sends Message, The Economic Path Is Beginning To Form
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The policies that the [JB/[CB] put into place has now destroyed the job market. More people are quitting because of mandates and other factors. Wages are not keeping up with inflation. It has begun, China has moved forward with the digital yuan. Melania sends a message about Bitcoin.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The policies that the [JB/[CB] put into place has now destroyed the job market. More people are quitting because of mandates and other factors. Wages are not keeping up with inflation. It has begun, China has moved forward with the digital yuan. Melania sends a message about Bitcoin.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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