The Difference Between Human and Robot Surgery #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ar65QF31n4o





Would you rather undergo a surgery done by a surgery robot or by human doctors? 👨🏻‍⚕️





In this video, award-winning Board-Certified Obstetrician, Dr. Gregory Marchand, who is also the director of the Marshawn Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, tells the difference between robot and human surgery.





According to Dr. Marchand, there are BOTH advantages and disadvantages to both surgeries. One difference, he notes, is that robotic surgery has a larger scale and more accurate range of motion compared to human doctors. 🤖





However, he also points out that since surgery robots are not able to use haptic feedback, which is the use of touch to communicate. And this may pose a threat to the surgery’s success.





What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.