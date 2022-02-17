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2 minutes to flatten the Verve
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160 views • February 17, 2022
Not only were the statistics ignored by Big Media, but Big Tech “fact checkers” moved to suppress the information.
So, why did it take two years for the so-called mainstream to come around and begin to tell the truth on Covid stats?
Money.
“Once again, truth-telling with the stats seems of paramount importance, and hospitals have failed miserably along this line,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Jan. 10. “Why? Laziness, perhaps. Herd mentality, perhaps. Pressure to comply with the agendas of government and Big Pharma, perhaps. But more likely, it’s money.”
Medicare pays $5,000 per person admitted for pneumonia; $13,000 if it’s Covid-tied pneumonia; $39,000 if the Covid-tied pneumonia results in the use of a ventilator.
https://www.worldtribune.com/two-years-too-late-the-truth-about-covid-statistics-is-going-mainstream/
So, why did it take two years for the so-called mainstream to come around and begin to tell the truth on Covid stats?
Money.
“Once again, truth-telling with the stats seems of paramount importance, and hospitals have failed miserably along this line,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Jan. 10. “Why? Laziness, perhaps. Herd mentality, perhaps. Pressure to comply with the agendas of government and Big Pharma, perhaps. But more likely, it’s money.”
Medicare pays $5,000 per person admitted for pneumonia; $13,000 if it’s Covid-tied pneumonia; $39,000 if the Covid-tied pneumonia results in the use of a ventilator.
https://www.worldtribune.com/two-years-too-late-the-truth-about-covid-statistics-is-going-mainstream/
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