MIT Scientist issues Vaccine warning for children

MIT Scientist issues Vaccine warning for childrenWE KNOW this poison is dangerous to kids BUT If it's bad for children what about the adults?So don't inject the kids to save the kids but keep injecting the adults so that the kids will become ORPHANS??? The world is lunatic crazy.“Governments have a long history of experimenting on the population in the name of national insecurity, there are many different vaccines, and many different corporations, and many different scientists, so we dont know what their doing to anyone person or group or what their agenda is other than that governments have a long history of agendas of performing experiments upon the public with every advance in technology. It sounds like the c19 narrative is giving both corporations and governments opportunity to do mass experiments upon the public without any liability or accountability or culpability.Given governments history of experimenting upon the populations it should have been obvious to all that as the cost of genome sequencing approaches zero from where it was over a million dollars per person to now approaching zero cost that there would inevitable be the centralization of healthcare information which occurred in 2010 with the affordable healthcare act in America which doubled and tripled premiums, but more importantly centralized medical records in violation of the 4th and 5th amendments in America, and secondly that there would be some sort of mass dna collection to gather the dna to be sequenced, which has occurred in the form of c19 testing, and thirdly that there would be some sort of rushed untested experimental with no product liability civilly or criminally dna altering c19 vaccines and periodic boosters, and fourthly the artificial intelligence to process all that data and thus enable them to turn the research into methods to profit from the exploitation and abuse of the people.The potential for trillions, to quadrillions of dollars of human genomic research to be performed was apparently far to tempting for them to resist.Obviously, the choice of a yearly seasonal cold/flu model was to propagandize the masses into herding toward periodic rushed untested experimental DNA altering injections.The antichrist central banking religion already directs virtually all human activity upon the earth but even they have difficulty getting the masses to participate in medical experiments without compensation.What is ironic about the whole scenario is many people would volunteer to be experimented on if they simply told them they wanted to cure cancer heart disease, aging etc, however, even if they waved their rights, they might still have been held liable by relatives and municipalities.” - organicpotatomirrored from: