The Purpose Of Tithing

Christians traditionally give a tenth (10%) of their income to the church as per biblical instruction in the book of Malachi 3:10. This instruction has resulted in financial mismanagement by ministries all over the world. The tithe is supposed to fund God's welfare program to support widows, orphans, the needy, and refugees. However, many well-meaning pastors and church leaders have used the tithes for other purposes. This has then resulted in the windows of Heaven not opening.