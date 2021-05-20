© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUTH BOMB COVID 19 SARS cOV 2 originated in N Vietnam in French labs
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • May 20, 2021
Institute Pasteur France created COVID 19 from a strain of SARS cov2 taken from lung mucous sample of a Vietnamese pneumonia patient in 2003. Institute Pasteur France patented it. This video the true morphology and documented history of the viirus. French scientist Dr. Frederick Tangy is the father of COVID 19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.