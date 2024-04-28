The 47th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled from Novokalinovo possibly retreating to Arkhangelsk. The escape of Ukrainian soldiers in vehicles carrying their wounded comrades came after the total encirclement of the 132nd Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and turned the gray zone in Novokalinovo and the neighboring village of Keramik.

