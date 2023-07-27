The ‘Mean And Fiery God’ Of The Old Testament-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 26 2023

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a fascinating look at how God deals with people in different dispensations, and in doing so we see a wonderful picture of His perfect righteousness and holiness. Why is that important? Because God for the past 6,000 years has been calling out people to be in relationship with Him, and in order to do that you have to have His righteousness. God is not interested in meeting with you on your terms, He is only interested in His terms. What else would you expect from Someone who 'worketh all things after the counsel of his own will'? On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we open the pages of our King James Bibles to see God in all His glory!
