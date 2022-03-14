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InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Biden Corruption Invites NWO Nuke Hell On Earth 3-5-2022
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20 views • March 14, 2022
As Vice President, Joe BIden threw his weight around Ukraine. Establishing a foothold for the New World Order after George Soros had dug his claws in with Open Society infiltration. Now those chickens are coming home to roost. As Putin plunges headlong into Nuclear War tensions the world has never seen. While the globalists flee for their bunkers signaling a plan B scenario to cull the human population after the pandemic debacle failed miserably.
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