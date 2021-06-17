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On The Kevin J. Johnston's Show tonight, our guest is Dr. Zee
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11 views • June 17, 2021
Have you ever wondered who that guy is hanging out with Chris Sky after the rally in Winnipeg? Well, we're going to have him on the show! We will ask him some questions, and he will ask some questions about Kevin J. Johnston. Dr. Zee is originally from Calgary and now lives in Toronto, and he's very familiar with the stuff that goes on in Calgary, so we're just going to pick each other's brains and see where we go with it.
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THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM
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