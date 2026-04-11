"Iran is imposing its demands" - Iran IRIB analysis on Iran's negotiating position

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"Iran is imposing its demands."
IRIB analysis on Iran's unprecedented negotiating position:
🔸 Contrary to decades of American practice, Iran has designed the negotiating table itself
🔸 Tehran explicitly blocked figures like Kushner and others with bad track records from the US delegation
🔸 American media, citing John Bolton, note the US accepted Iran's preconditions and sent different negotiators
@DD Geopolitics