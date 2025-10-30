BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UFC Champ Pereira lets Mark Zuckerberg roll all over him
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
46 views • 2 days ago

Who’s Zuckerberg training to fight?

UFC Champ Pereira lets Mark clamber all over him

Who then asks 'are you ok?'  No expert, but think Alex will be fine.

Adding:  FBI Secretly Tracks Israeli Organized Crime Networks Operating in the U.S.

A new American Conservative investigation reveals the FBI maintains a classified threat category, Israeli-Based Organized Crime Syndicates (IBOCS), for Israeli crime groups active in the U.S.

Leaked FBI and State Department documents show these syndicates have been tied to:

· money laundering

· PPP loan fraud

· drug trafficking

· tax evasion across states like Florida, Nevada, and New York.

Despite decades of cases, the Bureau has never publicly acknowledged the program, and State Department loopholes continue to let many Israeli crime figures travel freely to the U.S.

Former FBI agents say the issue is politically untouchable:

“Once targets become more sophisticated, they’re presumed to be intelligence operatives. That moves to the national security division.”

The report warns of a growing overlap between Israeli organized crime and political elites, particularly within the ruling Likud party, further complicating U.S. law enforcement efforts.

Source: The American Conservative (https://www.theamericanconservative.com/fbi-uses-secret-threat-category-for-israeli-criminals-operating-in-u-s/) and GenXGirl (https://x.com/GenXGirl1994)

eventsfightcurrent
