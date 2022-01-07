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Dr. Zelenko Zinc Is The Bullet -- It Kills The Virus. The Only Problem Is The Bullet Doesn't Get To The Place Where It Needs To Be
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122 views • January 07, 2022
Dr. Zelenko Zinc Is The Bullet -- It Kills The Virus. The Only Problem Is The Bullet Doesn't Get To The Place Where It Needs To Be
https://zstack.vladimirzelenkomd.com/products/z-stack
SPECIAL NOTE: Quercetin is Found in foods, See the top 100 here at
1)https://www.superfoodly.com/quercetin-foods/
2) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dr-zelenko-zinc-bullet-kills-virus-problem-bullet-doesnt-get-place-needs/
There are four of them that are readily available – two of them are prescription and two of them are over-the-counter.
The two prescription ones everyone has heard of: Hydroxycholorquine and Ivermection.
https://zstack.vladimirzelenkomd.com/products/z-stack
SPECIAL NOTE: Quercetin is Found in foods, See the top 100 here at
1)https://www.superfoodly.com/quercetin-foods/
2) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dr-zelenko-zinc-bullet-kills-virus-problem-bullet-doesnt-get-place-needs/
There are four of them that are readily available – two of them are prescription and two of them are over-the-counter.
The two prescription ones everyone has heard of: Hydroxycholorquine and Ivermection.
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