The Power of transformation - Before Jesus and After - Daniel & Naomi
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
86 followers
Follow
0
15 views • 1 day ago

The powerful testimony of Daniel& Naomi Morelli. How God turned their life upside-down (in the best way) after they totally surrendered it all and cleansed their bloodlines. Naomi, fiercely independent, and Daniel, living a rebellious lifestyle, both chose God's ways over their own, chose obedience over material wealth, and seriously started following Jesus Christ. They take us through their journey and explain the transformation that took place in their lives.

Keywords
holy spiritjesustestimonymarriagedeliverancetransformationsurrender
