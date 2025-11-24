The Power of transformation - Before Jesus and After - Daniel & Naomi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The powerful testimony of Daniel& Naomi Morelli. How God turned their life upside-down (in the best way) after they totally surrendered it all and cleansed their bloodlines. Naomi, fiercely independent, and Daniel, living a rebellious lifestyle, both chose God's ways over their own, chose obedience over material wealth, and seriously started following Jesus Christ. They take us through their journey and explain the transformation that took place in their lives.