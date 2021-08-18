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I AM NOT A TERRORIST
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10 views • August 18, 2021
In a move reminiscent of an Alex Jones rant a decade ago, the U. S. Department of Homeland Security is smearing those opposed to the government's draconian, disproportionate health dictates, as potential terrorists. This won't end well.
No New Normal BC meets at drought-parched Sunset Beach in Vancouver to raise awareness of the coming vaccine-passport tyranny.
Source:
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf
No New Normal BC meets at drought-parched Sunset Beach in Vancouver to raise awareness of the coming vaccine-passport tyranny.
Source:
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf
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