Master the Constitution: DIY Guide to Original Meaning

Do you ever wonder what the Constitution really means? This video will show you how to understand the Constitution the way the Founding Fathers intended. We'll explore a process called "originalism" to determine the original meaning of the Constitution's clauses and phrases.
Path to Liberty: May 13, 2024
