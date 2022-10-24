Ambush on Ukrainian Infantry Mounted Tank - 2 Direct Hits by Anti-Tank Weapon

Ukrainian infantry mounted tank gets ambushed and receives 2 direct hits by anti-tank propelled grenades. The reaction of Ukrainian infantry is exemplary. They dismount immediately and take firing positions in a ditch returning fire at once. Very lucky to be alive these Ukrainian soldiers are.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.