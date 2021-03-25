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Yesterday, Mike Lindell dropped a few bombs
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610 views • March 25, 2021
- His employees will get a bonus when they get banned from YouTube.
- The CEO’s of big tech are all going to prison.
- He is “going to make Wikileaks look like a tinker toy” (kek) by releasing new evidence for 5 to 6 weeks.
- We will find out who is behind the internet bots & trolls.
- The Supreme Court will accept his evidence on a 9-0 vote.
- Donald Trump will be back as our President by August.
- The CEO’s of big tech are all going to prison.
- He is “going to make Wikileaks look like a tinker toy” (kek) by releasing new evidence for 5 to 6 weeks.
- We will find out who is behind the internet bots & trolls.
- The Supreme Court will accept his evidence on a 9-0 vote.
- Donald Trump will be back as our President by August.
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