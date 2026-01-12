A Weekend Of Strategic Shifts: Russia Gains Ground Amid High-Intensity Fighting

In the Kupyansk area, the Russian army retains its offensive potential despite constant counterattacks by Ukrainian units. According to reports from January 11, the Russian army reached the village of Podoly, east of the city.

The Russian command in this area is seeking to encircle a group of Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank of the Oskol River. Should fighting break out in Kupyansk-Uzlovaya, the sole bridge across the Oskol River will be under Russian fire control. The entire group of Ukrainian troops would then have to be supplied by river or air.

On the front line in the Konstantinovka area assault units broke through to Novodmitrovka and began fighting for control of the village. Capturing it would allow Russian forces to use the village as a springboard for an attack on the city’s outskirts.

Further south, advanced assault groups began fighting for Ilyinovka and Berestok. The Russian command is attempting a tactical semi-encirclement of the city. Additional reserves have been transferred from the rear to accomplish this task.

North of Konstantinovka, the Russian army is advancing to pin down Ukrainian troops. On January 10, advanced units established control over Verolyubovka and Markovo.

West of Pokrovsk, Russian troops expanded their zone of control in the Udachnoye area as a result of successful offensive actions.

The Russian army took control of the village of Zelenoye north of Gulyaipole. As a result, the front line moved close to the main line of defense of the Ukrainian troops in the area.

By the end of 2025, Russian troops had broken through the northern part of this line. Consequently, the rear of the Ukrainian units holding this position is now threatened.

This is evidenced by the expansion of the bridgehead in the area of the breakthrough. Russian troops have taken control of the town of Pryluky, north of Gulyaipole.

A significant improvement in its positions in the Konstantinovka area was the Russian army’s key success over the past weekend. The city is clearly being surrounded on three sides.

In Kupyansk, Ukrainian troops’ offensive potential seems to be waning. Key forces are tied up in battles for the city but have not achieved success. The lack of reserves prevents them from holding back the advance of Russian units on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

https://southfront.press/weekend-of-strategic-shifts/