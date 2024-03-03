The Peoples Operation Restoration - LET'S TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY!!

Maureen Steele is
an organizer and spokeswoman of national movements such as the
Nationwide Walkout, Bonds for the Win, and was dubbed “Mother” the
Peoples Convoy. Maureen knows how to move the needle when it comes to
movements. She and her project partner, Miki Klann, have coordinated
what may become the world’s largest grassroots movement "The Peoples
Operation Restoration" and you are invited to be a part of it.
Ann Vandersteel, Scott McKay, Pete Santilli, Tina Peters, and THOUSANDS OF GROUPS are coming together to SAVE AMERICA!!
LET'S DO THS !!!
