The Peoples Operation Restoration - LET'S TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY!!
Published 13 hours ago

Maureen Steele is an organizer and spokeswoman of national movements such as the Nationwide Walkout, Bonds for the Win, and was dubbed “Mother” the Peoples Convoy. Maureen knows how to move the needle when it comes to movements. She and her project partner, Miki Klann, have coordinated what may become the world’s largest grassroots movement "The Peoples Operation Restoration" and you are invited to be a part of it.
Ann Vandersteel, Scott McKay, Pete Santilli, Tina Peters, and THOUSANDS OF GROUPS are coming together to SAVE AMERICA!!

LET'S DO THS !!!

