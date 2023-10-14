A concentration of IDF armored vehicles north of the borders of the Gaza Strip. In the realities of the air defense, these pictures look wild, given that the equipment is crowded together within the effective range of the MLRS. But fortunately for Israel, Hamas does not have serious MLRS and artillery.

Adding:

The Egypt, Rafah Border Crossing has now been "Permanently Closed" As the Israeli Army Installs Cement Wall. There is no where to flee or escape.

Update: Egypt and Israel agreed to open the Rafah checkpoint and allow US citizens stuck there due to the worsening situation in the Middle East to leave the Gaza Strip - Agence France-Presse.

According to Reuters, the United States negotiated with Egypt and Israel and ensured that the checkpoint would be open from 12:00 to 17:00 local time.

UPD: At the Rafah checkpoint on the Egyptian border, preparations are underway to receive wounded from Gaza - Sada al-Balad news portal.

Adding this info found:

The Palestinian movement HAMAS appreciates Vladimir Putin's position and the efforts made by Moscow to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. This was stated in the organization's statement published in its Telegram channel.

💬 "We in the HAMAS movement appreciate the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and his rejection of the blockade of the Gaza Strip, the cessation of humanitarian aid deliveries, and the assault on unarmed civilians. We also confirm our support for Russia's tireless efforts aimed at ending the systematic and barbaric Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the text states.

Earlier, the head of the Russian state stated that Israel had been subjected to a brutal attack, but the resolution of the conflict is only possible through the establishment of an independent Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem. He also noted that in the event of a ground operation in Gaza, civilian casualties would be unacceptable.

Also this:

"Press Statement"

The massacre carried out by the Zionist occupation against the displaced families, who sought refuge amidst the bombardment, is an unforgivable crime that will only strengthen our people's determination to hold onto their land.

The horrifying massacre committed by the Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people who were seeking refuge in the resilient Gaza Strip resulted in the loss of 70 martyrs, including children and women, and more than 200 wounded and injured. This reveals the extent of their lies, deception, and betrayal, after the suspicious calls they made for our people to leave their homes, only to directly target them with this heinous crime. It will stand as a witness to their terrorism and aggression.

In the face of the ongoing campaign of genocide carried out by the occupation against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, we, in the Hamas movement, affirm that these crimes and systematic violations, in the shadow of American and Western complicity and bias, and their policy of double standards in dealing with our just cause and the legitimate rights of our people, will not succeed in breaking the will of our people who stand united with their resistance, rejecting all forms of displacement and eviction from their land.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas"





