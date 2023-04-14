The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Whose Heart Are You After?

Support the show & get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

The heart of God is revealed throughout the bible Warriors Of Light. It would seem logical that if we are to seek our best life as believers, then we should know the heart of our father and seek to match our character to his.





So read, study, ask questions, and take action today and every day to become the man or woman (only two genders thank you) of God that you were born to be. Rock on!





How could David be considered a man after God's own heart? | GotQuestions.org





Sweet & Lynch - "Miracle" - Official Music Video | Michael Sweet & George Lynch

