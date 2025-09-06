8th Amendment Alex Jones Ace in the Hole/Ukraine and Gaza Massacre

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eighth Amendment prohibits "excessive bail," "excessive fines," and "cruel and unusual punishments" "If You Thought The Last 12 Months Of Alex Jones Was Dark Alex Jones, You've Seen Nothing Yet... I'm Going To Be A Berserker!
DC & London Are The Principle Perpetrators In Digging Those Graves! massacre in Ukraine and Gaz