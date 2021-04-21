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We Need HEART, not Dehumanized Experts - Leslie Duncan on Values and Representation
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0 view • April 21, 2021
Commissioner Duncan tells a story about someone on hard times needing relief from past medical bills. The County was able to help. An elected official, not an expert, is what we need for those situations. People need to know there is another human-being relating to them; not just someone who is authorized to fill a certain quota. Thanks Leslie - Check out what she says!
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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