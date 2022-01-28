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1/27/2022 Miles Guo: The Tian Mi Mi Movement will make various countries around the world bargain with the CCP, which will sell out all the Chinese people by paying these countries tens or hundreds of billions of dollars. So, the Chinese people are the most miserable in the world!