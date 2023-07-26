Technology In The Wrong Hands

Show
56: The one who controls technology will use it in time against those
who oppose them whether they are right or wrong! More tools in the
toolbox for the AI machine.
Voice to Skull Technology in the churches: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJTtFOmtZgrI/
