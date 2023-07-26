Create New Account
Technology In The Wrong Hands
Show 56: The one who controls technology will use it in time against those who oppose them whether they are right or wrong! More tools in the toolbox for the AI machine.
Voice to Skull Technology in the churches: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJTtFOmtZgrI/

For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/


