Biblitarian Ministries - Episode 20 "Seek Ye First The Kingdom of God"

Dr Nova Dean Pack Attorney at Law on March 16, 2023 entitled "Seek ye first the Kingdom of God".He begins to address the revivals: the Asbury Revival and the Jesus Revolution film.He was there during the Jesus Movement. Jesus said in Matthew 6:33: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you."

2 Cor 5:17 "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new." One must be born again and born of water and of Spirit to enter the kingdom of God.There is a process there. That hasn't changed, it has always been the priority. You have to allow God the Father to prune you. You have to study the word to wash and sanctify you. Ephesians 5:26 "That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word," God the Holy Spirit mortifies the deeds of the flesh, so you get more kingdom life.




