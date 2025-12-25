HORROR: The real history of slavery isn't being taught to us (2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to the 10th
Legion Pictures & The Iron
Creating White guilt is behind the lack of teaching the real history of slavery.